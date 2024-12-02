Para-athletes Nidhi, Tarun share experience on being hosted by Australian Embassy

New Delhi [India], December 2 : Para-athletes Nidhi Mishra and Tarun Dhillon shared their experience of being hosted by the Australian Embassy on the eve of the International Day of Disability and India's recent surge in Para-Competitions.

Deputy High Commissioner of the Australian High Commission Nicholas McCaffrey was also present during the meeting. He shared his experience about meeting the Nidhi and Tarun and hailed them for their hard work.

"It was a wonderful opportunity to meet very impressive Indian athletes and hear their stories, which demonstrate the resilience, courage persistence, discipline and hard work, those athletes put into practice in their lives," McCaffrey told ANI.

Nidhi Mishra shared her experience and said, "It has been a great experience for me now that we are celebrating this day with our friendly country Australia. Moreover, this day and its significance is being realised at such a huge level that it makes a big difference. I met so many wonderful people and it was lovely to be here."

Tarun believes that societies should take part in some initiatives that would help those people who need help.

"It is a very great initiative for the inclusivity of all people with disabilities and I suggest that how they recognise this and our society also take part in some kind of initiative in their local societies to help the needy ones around them," he told ANI.

He also hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the efforts that he has made to promote para-sports in India and said, "In the last few years, the recognition we have got from the government has been immense. PM Modi is taking the lead in promoting para-sports in our country and we are getting fruits of it in the form of medals."

India's recent growth in para-sports is reflected in its record-breaking performance at the Paris Paralympics. The 29-medal tally is the most for India in the history of the Paralympics.

Following the conclusion of the landmark campaign, India surpassed its record medal tally of 19, which was achieved at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics. India ended the marquee event in the 18th position.

