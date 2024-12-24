Para-cricketer Amir Hussain hails Adani Foundation for indoor academy in J&K

New Delhi, Dec 24 Jammu & Kashmir's para-cricketer Amir Hussain Lone, has expressed his heartfelt gratitude to Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, and the Adani Foundation for helping him realize his dream of building an indoor cricket academy in his hometown, Waghama-Bijbehara, Anantnag.

The academy aims to provide free cricket training to underprivileged youth, enabling them to pursue their passion for the sport. With harsh winters and heavy snowfall making outdoor practice nearly impossible in the region, the indoor facility will be a game-changer for aspiring cricketers.

To bring this vision to life, the Adani Foundation has contributed ₹67.6 lakh towards the construction of the indoor cricket academy.

Expressing his gratitude, Amir said, “Gautam Adani sir has supported me. My dream was that children from our area also progress, just like me. My dream of having an indoor cricket facility is finally coming true. I would like to thank Gautam Adani sir, Priti Adani ma’am, Jeet Adani sir, and the Adani Foundation.”

He further added, “Thanks to the Adani Foundation, not only my dream but the dreams of many youths like me are becoming a reality. In winters, Kashmir experiences heavy snowfall, and practicing cricket becomes extremely difficult. With this indoor stadium, young cricketers will be able to practice with ease.”

Hailing from Waghama-Bijbehara in Anantnag district, Amir is the captain of the Jammu & Kashmir para-cricket team and has been playing professional cricket since 2013.

At the tender age of 8, Amir lost both his arms in a tragic accident at his father’s sawmill. Despite the setback, he refused to let go of his dreams. With unmatched determination, he devised a unique playing style—holding the bat between his shoulder and neck to hit shots and using his toes to bowl spin deliveries.

Amir’s talent was discovered by his teacher, who introduced him to para-cricket. Recognising his potential, Amir was selected for the Jammu & Kashmir para-cricket team in 2013 and quickly rose to become its captain.

His journey faced hurdles, including a year-long hiatus in 2014 due to devastating floods in the region. However, Amir made a triumphant return in 2015 during the Inter-State Para Cricket Tournament, leading his team to victory.

Amir strongly believes in the untapped potential of Jammu & Kashmir’s youth. “The youth in Jammu & Kashmir possess incredible cricketing talent. However, many come from poor families and cannot afford proper training facilities,” he said.

Through the indoor cricket academy, Amir hopes to nurture this talent and provide opportunities for those who might otherwise be unable to pursue the sport.

