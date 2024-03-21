Para-powerlifters Ashok and Paramjeet Kumar secure berths for 2024 Paris Paralympics

New Delhi, March 21 Indian para-powerlifters, Ashok Kumar and Paramjeet Kumar, qualified for the 2024 Paralympics in Paris, clinching silver medals on Day Two of the Para Powerlifting World Cup, in Egypt on Thursday.

Asian Games bronze medallist Ashok Kumar showcased remarkable strength and determination, securing his Paralympic berth with lifts of 192kg and 196kg, despite a setback during his second attempt. Ranked World No. 6, his stellar performance firmly places him on the qualification pathway for the Paris Paralympics 2024.

Similarly, Paramjeet Kumar's outstanding display of strength earned him a silver medal in the fiercely contested 49kg weight category, narrowly missing out on the gold. With lifts of 160kg and 166kg, he demonstrated his prowess and secured a spot in the upcoming Paralympics, currently ranked 6th in the world.

Gold in the event was claimed by Jordan’s Omar S.H Qarada with a sequence of 170, 172 and 176kg, while bronze went to Muslim Al Sudani of Iraq with 165kg as his best lift.

In the 41kg body weight category, Manpreet Kaur's remarkable performance earned her a bronze medal, lifting 86kg.

