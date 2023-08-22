Para powerlifting: Dabas, Jograjiya win historic first gold, silver at Junior World Championships

Dubai, Aug 22 In a historic first, Indian powerlifters, Honey Dabas and Rahul Jograjiya, bagged gold and silver medals to open the Dubai 2023 World Para-Powerlifting Championships on an incredible note, here on Tuesday.

Dabbas clinched the nation’s first-ever gold with lifts of 132 kg and then 135 kg, displaying amazing grit, determination, and strength.

Meanwhile, Jograjiya followed his compatriot to secure the silver medal with a final lift of 132 kg in the fiercely-contested men’s 72 kg junior weight category.

Dabas was ecstatic after his victorious show and thanked his support staff for their continuous support and efforts.

“My next goal is to win a medal at the Paralympics. I will be competing another year in the junior, hoping to make it to the Los Angeles 2028 Paralympics,” said the Delhi-based Dabas who also expects to qualify for the Hangzhou 2022 Asian Para Games," he said.

Dabas has two gold medals from the Dubai 2022 Fazza World Cup.

Meanwhile, Jograjiya said he will be focusing on the senior category after the World Championships.

Chief coach and chairperson of India’s Para-Powerlifting, J.P Singh was elated with the lifters’ show.

“These historic medals are a testament to the hard work and dedication of our athletes. With just one medal to our name in previous World Championships, this triumph resounds as a turning point in our sporting legacy," he said.

India’s only medal at a World Championships has been claimed by Parmjeet Kumar (men’s -49kg) at the Tbilisi 2021 World Championships.

With an impressive contingent of 20 athletes, India is hoping to make it a memorable championship aiming for medals in several categories. Parmjeet and Manpreet Singh will be in action when the Senior World Championships begin on Wednesday.

