Para Shooting WC 2022: Manish Narwal and Singhraj Adhana win silver in Mixed Team 50m Pistol event

The duo of Manish Narwal and Singhraj Adhana captured a silver medal at the Mixed Team 50m Pistol SH1 event in the ongoing Chateauroux Para-Shooting World Cup on Thursday, clinching the fifth medal for India at the event.

"INDIA CLINCHES th Men's trio @manishnarwal02@AdhanaSinghraj & Akash won in P4 - Mixed Team 50m Pistol SH1 at #Chateauroux2022 WSPS World Cup, France Many congratulations tally: #IndianSports #ParaShooting," tweeted SAI Media.

With this, India's medal tally now includes three golds and two silver medals.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Indian duo of Manish Narwal and Rubina Francis on Wednesday clinched the gold medal in the P6-10m Air Pistol Mixed event at the Chateauroux Para-Shooting World Cup.

Narwal and Francis outscored China's Yang Chao and Min Li to win the gold medal. The Indian duo also created a new world record in the qualification stage with a score of 565.

Earlier on Tuesday, Tokyo Paralympics gold medallist Avani Lekhara won a gold medal with a world record score of 250.6 in the Women's 10m Air Rifle and secured a place at the Paris Paralympics 2024. The 20-year-old shooter broke her own world record of 249.6.

Apart from her, para rifle shooter Srihari Devaraddi clinched a gold medal in Mixed 10m Air Rifle SH2 with a shot total of 253.1 in the final after defeating Slovenia's Tirsek F by just 0.5 points.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor