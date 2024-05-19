Para shuttler Sukant Kadam qualifies for Paris Paralympics

New Delhi [India], May 19 : Ace para shuttler Sukant Kadam has sealed his berth for the upcoming Paris Paralympics. It will be his first Paralympics, he will be playing in the Men's SL 4 category in Paris.

"This is a dream come true for me, I have worked really hard to qualify for the Paralympics. But this is not the end of the dream, winning a medal and making India proud is how I would like this dream to end," excited Sukant Kadam said.

Sukant has been performing well for the past few years and is constantly winning medals. He also won the bronze medal at the Asian Para Games; all this has led to his qualification.

The shuttler is currently in Bahrain to kickstart the Bahrain Para-Badminton International tournament.

