Paralympic archer Harvinder Singh questions disparity in Khel Ratna awards

New Delhi, Dec 24 Indian archer Harvinder Singh, who made history at the Paris 2024 Paralympics by clinching a gold medal in the Men's Individual Recurve Open, has voiced his concerns about the recognition of Paris Paralympic achievements in India.

Singh, highlighted the disparity in awards particularly questioning why all Paris 2024 gold medallists have not been granted the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award as compared to Tokyo Olympics.

“Discrimination in sports,” Singh wrote on X. “Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Gold medalists were awarded the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award, but what about Paris 2024 Paralympic Gold medalists? Same competition, same gold, same pride — why not the same award?”

The 2020 Tokyo bronze medallist delivered a flawless performance in Paris to bag gold in the final, defeating Lukasz Ciszek of Poland with a commanding 6-0 scoreline.

With this victory, Singh became the first Indian archer to win a gold medal in either the Paralympics or the Olympics. He also achieved the distinction of being the only archer to secure medals in consecutive Paralympic editions, a feat that underscores his exceptional talent and determination.

In 2021, Tokyo Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra and Tokyo Paralympics gold-medallists Avani Lekhara, Sumit Antil and Pramod Bhagat were awarded Khel Ratna award after their achievement.

Paris Olympics double-bronze medallist Manu Bhaker's name too has not been recommended by the National Sports Awards selection committee, despite her historic achievements at the Paris Olympics.

National Archery coach and Dronacharya Awardee Jiwanjot Singh Teja also took to social media to plead Harvinder’s case for the prestigious award.

“In the year 2021, all Olympic medal winners and Paralympic gold medal winners were honoured with the Khel Ratna, and it is truly inspiring to see the government continue to recognize the immense contributions of our athletes. However, I understand that the policy may has now changed, which brings me to request your kind attention towards Mr. Harvinder Singh's exceptional achievements.

“Mr. Harvinder Singh won 1st ever individual gold medal at the Paris Paralympics, along with a 4th-place finish in the recurve mixed team event. His historic feat of winning India's first-ever individual Bronze medal at the 2021 Paralympics has already placed him among the country's elite athletes. Additionally, he is the only archer to have won Gold at the 2018 Para Asian Games and a Bronze at the 2022 edition.

“These accomplishments highlight not only his dedication and talent but also the pride he has brought to India in the field of para-sports. I kindly request that you consider Mr. Harvinder Singh for the Khel Ratna Award, as recognizing his efforts will undoubtedly inspire countless other athletes and further enhance India's standing in the international sports community,” read the post on X.

