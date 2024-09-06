Paralympic bronze medalist Deepthi Jeevanji receives warm welcome in Hyderabad on her return home

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 6 : Paralympic bronze medallist Deepthi Jeevanji on Friday received a warm welcome at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad on her return home.

Jeevanji won the bronze medal in the women's 400m T20 final on her debut at the ongoing Paralympics.

The 21-year-old was quick off the blocks but fell short towards the final phase of the race and finished behind Ukraine's Yuliia Shuliar and Turkey's Aysel Onder in Paris.

Speaking to the reporters, Jeevanji said she was happy with the support from the citizens. She also asked the government to give her a job and land.

"I am happy to see the support I am getting. Now, my goal is to get a job and take care of my parents...My coaches also worked very hard. I appeal to the government to give me a govt job and land," Jeevanji said.

Deepthi Jeevanji's father, Jeevanji Yadhagiri, thanked the Sports Authority of India (SAI) for their support.

"Deepthi has brought recognition to our country. We are proud of her. We thank the Sports Authority for all the support they have given. Deepthi had aimed for the gold medal, but due to health problems, she won bronze. We wish that the government would give her a job," Yadhagiri said.

In a race that was decided by the narrowest of the margins, Deepthi clocked 55.82s to add a bronze to India's constantly growing medal tally. Yuliia took away the gold with a timing of 55.16s and Aysel settled for silver with a timing of 55.23s.

She made her way into the final with a sensational run in the qualification round. Deepthi finished first in her women's 400m-T20 round 1 in 55.45s. Ukraine's Yuliia Shuliar clocked her season-best timing of 56.49s to secure the second spot and qualify for the final. Brazil's Antonia Keyla Da Silva Barros also produced her season's best performance. She finished third and qualified for the final with a timing of 57.54s.

