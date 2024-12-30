Paralympic gold medallist Navdeep Singh hails PKL's impact on Kabaddi

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], December 30 : Paralympic javelin throw gold medallist Navdeep Singh has praised the Pro Kabaddi League's transformative impact on the sport, highlighting how the professional league has revolutionized traditional kabaddi.

"Since PKL's entry, the standard of the game has risen significantly. Sports science has played an equally important role, and I believe PKL contributes about 19% to the sport's development," he added, emphasising the league's role in modernising kabaddi," Singh said in a press conference before witnessing Haryana Steelers lift the coveted trophy after beating the Patna Pirates in the all-important PKL 11 Final as quoted by a press release.

Singh, who played as a defender during his school days, spoke about the intense physical demands of the sport. "In kabaddi, there's a higher risk of injury because when one raider goes in, three or four players can apply force at once," he explained, underlining the importance of proper fitness and conditioning in the modern game.

The Paralympic champion also highlighted kabaddi's deep roots in Haryana, noting that "it would be rare to find an athlete who hasn't played kabaddi at least once in their life" in the state. This connection to Haryana's sporting culture remains strong, with Singh admitting that while he appreciates all teams, he maintains extra support for Haryana.

"The game has reached such a significant level now," Singh remarked, reflecting on kabaddi's growth since the start of the PKL. He particularly emphasized how the league has helped transform what was once primarily a rural sport into a professional spectacle.

