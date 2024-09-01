Paralympics: Sivarajan-Nithya suffer loss in mixed doubles badminton semis, Praveen finishes 8th in javelin throw

Paris [France], September 1 : In the semifinals of mixed doubles badminton SH6 category, the Indian pair of Sivarajan Solaimalai and Nithya Sre suffered a loss to US' M Krajewski and J Simon at the ongoing Paris Paralympics.

The Indian pair lost by 21-17, 14-21, 13-21 on Sunday.

Indian para-athlete Praveen failed to secure a podium position in the men's javelin throw F57 final at the ongoing Paris Paralympics.

With the best throw of 42.12 m, Praveen finished eighth. Praveen's best throw came in his fourth attempt.

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan's Y Odilov (50.32 m), Turkey's M Khalvandi (49.97 m) and Brazil's Lins Nobre CV (49.46m) took the podium spots.

India has secured a total of five medals at the ongoing Paris Paralympics, with one gold medal, a silver, and three bronze medals.

Rubina finished third and bagged a bronze medal in the P2-Women's 10M Air Pistol SH-1 final on Saturday. She gathered a total of 211.1 points in the final. Javanmardi Sareh of Iran finished with gold (236.8 points) and Turkey's Ozgan Aysel went on to win the silver medal (231.1 points).

On Friday, reigning Paralympic champion, Avani Lekhara maintained her winning streak and struck gold in the women's 10m air rifle final at the ongoing Paris Paralympics. Shooter Mona Agarwal bagged the bronze medal at the same event.

Lekhra dominated the final of the women's 10m air rifle and secured the top place with 249.7 points, which is also her personal best.

South Korea's Yunri Lee won the silver medal after finishing in second place with a points of 246.8, while, India's Mona bagged the bronze medal with a total points of 228.7.

India's silver medal came in shooting as well, with Manish Narwal getting a silver in the men's P1 10 m air pistol SH1 competition.

Athlete Preethi Pal secured a bronze medal in the women's T35 100 m race after clocking 14.21 seconds, which is also her personal best.

This year, India has sent its largest Paralympics contingent ever, comprising 84 athletes across 12 sports, a testament to the country's expanding para-sports ecosystem. India's participation in the Paris 2024 Paralympics marks not only a significant increase in numbers but also in medal hopes, as the nation aims to surpass its previous achievements in Tokyo.

Tokyo 2020 was India's most successful Paralympic Games, with the country winning 19 medals, including five golds, eight silver and six bronzes.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor