Paris 2024: Prithviraj Tondaiman struggles in trap qualification

Paris [France], July 29 : India's Prithviraj Tondaiman faced a challenging start in the men's trap qualification round at the Paris 2024 Olympics. Competing in his Olympic debut, the 37-year-old shooter ended the first day ranked 30th.

Tondaiman's scores for the day were a mix of highs and lows. He achieved scores of 22, a perfect 25 in the second round, and 21 in the third round. Despite the perfect score in the second round, where he didn't miss a single target. In the first round, he missed his mark three times.

As the only Indian shooter in the men's trap event at the Summer Games, Tondaiman carries the hopes of his nation on his shoulders. His participation marks a significant milestone in his career, and his performance will be closely watched as the qualification rounds progress.

The men's trap qualification round is a demanding event that tests shooters' precision and consistency over multiple rounds. Tondaiman's performance so far has shown both his potential and the challenges he faces in maintaining consistency under Olympic pressure.

Looking ahead, the competition will resume tomorrow with the final two rounds of qualification. Tondaiman will need to draw on all his experience and training to improve his standing and secure a place in the finals. The Indian shooting contingent and fans will be hoping for a strong comeback as he takes aim at the remaining targets.

Tondaiman's journey to the Olympics has been one of dedication and perseverance. His late start in international shooting has not deterred him from striving for excellence. Representing India on the world's biggest sporting stage, Tondaiman embodies the spirit of determination and resilience.

As the qualification rounds continue, the spotlight remains on Tondaiman. His ability to bounce back and perform under pressure will be critical in the coming rounds. Whether or not he advances to the finals, his participation in the Paris 2024 Olympics is already a significant achievement, showcasing India's growing presence in the sport of shooting.

As the competition intensifies, his focus and precision will be tested to their limits. The results of these rounds will determine his fate in the event and his potential to advance further in the Olympics.

India had a mixed bag on Day 3 of the Olympics. Lakshya Sen won his match, and the men's doubles duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty qualified for the quarter-finals.

In shooting, Arjun Babuta narrowly missed a medal in the men's 10m air rifle final. Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh reached the 10m air pistol mixed team bronze medal match, while Rhythm Sangwan and Arjun Singh Cheema were eliminated. The Indian men's archery team crashed out of the Paris Olympics 2024. In the women's 10m air rifle final, Ramita Jindal finished in 7th position. In men's hockey, Harmanpreet Singh scored a late goal to help India secure a 1-1 draw against Argentina.

