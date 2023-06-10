Paris Diamond League: India's Murali Sreeshankar finishes third in long jump

Paris [France], June 10 : India's Murali Sreeshankar finished third in the men's long jump event with an impressive attempt of 8.09m at the Paris Diamond League 2023 athletics in France on Saturday.

Murali Sreeshankar's third try resulted in his best leap of the night.

The 8.09m effort placed him second, just behind Greece's reigning Olympic and Diamond League champion Miltiadis Tentoglou, who won the Paris Diamond League with an 8.13m jump.

However, a foul by S Murali in the fourth try and an 8.11m leap by Switzerland's Simon Ehammer dropped the Indian long jumper to third place. Sreeshankar's fifth attempt recorded 7.99m and his sixth run down the track ended with a foul.

Murali Sreeshankar made his second appearance in the Diamond League. He finished sixth in Monaco last year with an effort of 7.94m. Last year, he set a personal best leap of 8.36m. Jeswin Aldrin of India holds the national record in men's long jump, having jumped 8.42m earlier this year.

With a season-best jump of 8.18m, the 24-year-old Indian athlete won a World Athletics Continental Tour bronze label event at Kallithea, Greece last month and qualified for the Asian Games in China.

In Paris, ten participants competed in the men's long jump event. Maykel Masso of Cuba, who won bronze in Tokyo in 2020, had a disappointing day, finishing sixth with a best leap of 7.83m.

