"Paris Diamond League wasn't part of my competition calendar": Neeraj Chopra rubbishes reports of withdrawal

New Delhi [India], July 3 : Indian track and field athlete, who is the reigning Olympic champion and World champion in Men's javelin throw, Neeraj Chopra clarified on Wednesday that the Paris Diamond League was never a part of his competitive calendar for this season and he has not withdrawn from it.

This comes amid media reports that Neeraj had withdrawn from the event scheduled for July 7.

Taking to X, Neeraj offered a clarification on the matter, rubbishing the media reports and expressed that he is focusing on the Paris Olympics this year, starting from July 26 and ending on August 11.

"Hello, everyone. Just to clarify: the #ParisDL wasn't part of my competition calendar this season, so I haven't 'withdrawn' from it. I'm focusing on getting ready for the Olympic Games. Thanks for your understanding and support, and wishing all the athletes competing all the best! #RoadToOlympics," tweeted Neeraj.

Chopra won the gold medal in the men's javelin throw competition at the Paavo Nurmi Games 2024 athletics meet in Turku, Finland earlier in June.

The Indian javelin ace, whose personal best of 89.94m is the Indian men's national record, logged his best throw of the night, a modest 85.97m in his third attempt to clinch the top podium.

Finland's Toni Keranen won the silver medal with a personal best of 84.19m throw while his compatriot Oliver Helander, who had denied Neeraj the gold at the meet two years ago, took the bronze with 83.96m.

Neeraj Chopra, the reigning world and Olympic champion, was competing in his third event of the year.

On the road to defend his crown at the Paris 2024 Olympics later this year, Neeraj started his season with a second-place finish at the Doha Diamond League on May 10 with an 88.36m throw.

He then logged a modest 82.27m to bag the gold medal at the Federation Cup in Bhubaneswar five days later. It was his first competition in India since becoming an Olympic champion.

Neeraj was also scheduled to compete at the Ostrava Golden Spike athletics meet in Czechia late last month but did not participate as a precautionary measure after a muscle tweak during a training session.

