Paris: Harvinder Singh wins historic gold, becomes first Indian archer to win medal across Olympics, Paralympics

Paris [France], September 4 : Para-archer Harvinder Singh secured a historic gold medal for the country at the ongoing Paris Paralympics on Wednesday, becoming the first-ever Indian to have won a medal in the sport across both the Olympics and Paralympics.

In the gold medal clash of the individual recurve para-archery against Poland's Lukasz Ciszek, Harvinder won 6-0.

He also secured a medal in two successive Paralympics, having won a bronze medal in the recurve para-archery at the Tokyo Paralympics 2020.

The Indian contingent has now added 22 medals to its growing tally (four gold, eight silver, and ten bronze) and will have an opportunity to further extend its record medal haul in a single edition of the Paralympics. India is ranked 15th in the medal tally and with more days left, they have a chance to add plenty more.

In the Tokyo edition (August 24 - September 5, 2021), India recorded its best-ever medal haul with a tally of 19, including five gold, eight silver and six bronze medals.

Para-athlete Sachin Khilari on Wednesday clinched the silver medal in the men's shot put F46 final at the ongoing Paris Paralympics. Sachin secured the second spot with a 16.32-metre throw, which is also the area best (AB). However, the Indian athlete was unlucky to miss the top spot after getting short of a 0.6m.

On Monday and Tuesday, the Indian contingent won 13 medals for the country, jumping the medal tally to a record 20 consisting of three gold, seven silver and 10 bronze medals.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor