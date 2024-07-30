Paris Olympics 2024: 2nd Medal For India, Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh Win Bronze in 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Event (Watch Winning Moments)
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: July 30, 2024 01:25 PM2024-07-30T13:25:29+5:302024-07-30T13:31:19+5:30
Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh won bronze in the 10m air pistol mixed team event at Paris Olympics. By virtue of this win Manu Bhaker becames first athlete in history of independent India to win two medals in a single Olympics edition. This is India's second medal at the Games.
