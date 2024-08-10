Paris Olympics 2024: Indian Hockey Team Receives Grand Welcome at Delhi Airport As They Arrive With Bronze Medal (Watch Videos)

The Indian men's hockey team arrived at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi amid a rousing reception after winning bronze medal at the Paris Olympics 2024. Skipper Harmanpreet Singh, goalkeeper PR Sreejesh, and former captain Manpreet Singh among others were greeted with garlands upon arrival.

Hockey captain Harmanpreet Singh said "We have received all the support, and all our requirements were fulfilled. I really want to thank... We are very happy and proud. It is a big achievement for hockey. The love that is being showered upon hockey doubles our responsibility. We will also try that whenever we enter the field, we comeback with a medal."

#WATCH | Indian Men's Hockey Team players celebrate as they arrive at Delhi airport after winning a bronze medal at the #ParisOlympics2024pic.twitter.com/UN5edgVqIJ — ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2024

India defeated Spain 2-1 in an exciting third-place match in hockey and won the bronze medal at Paris Olympics.

#WATCH | Captain of the Indian Hockey team, Harmanpreet Singh says, "Medal is a medal and to win it for the country is a big thing. We tried to get to the final and win Gold, but unfortunately, our dream wasn't fulfilled. But, we aren't returned empty-handed, winning medals… https://t.co/DRVSYhYLwwpic.twitter.com/J6ctNLwLVv — ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2024

"Medal is a medal and to win it for the country is a big thing. We tried to get to the final and win Gold, but unfortunately, our dream wasn't fulfilled. But, we aren't returned empty-handed, winning medals back-to-back is a record in itself. The love that has been showered on us is a great thing. It was an emotional moment for him (PR Sreejesh) as he was playing his last match. He has been retired but he will be with us. I thank the govt of India, SAI and Odisha govt for their support... The love that we are getting now, it doubles our responsibility, we will also try to bring a medal for the country, whenever we play," said Harmanpreet Singh while speaking to the reporters out side the Delhi Airport.

Also Read | Hockey India announces reward of Rs 15 lakh for each player following India's bronze medal triumph in Paris.

Indian Hockey Team Arrives in India After Winning Gold at Paris Olympics 2024

#WATCH | Indian Men's Hockey Team players receive a grand welcome as they arrive at Delhi airport after winning a bronze medal at the #ParisOlympics2024pic.twitter.com/NxGLRDtXRi — ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2024

Secretary General of Hockey India Bhola Nath Singh said, "He (PR Sreejesh) deserved that (to be the flag bearer at the closing ceremony of the Olympics). If the govt of India and the Indian Olympic committee have given him this opportunity, Hockey India thank them... It was a splendid win, winning medals back-to-back is a great achievement. But, our target was to play the final, but a mistake from the referee to let Amit Rohidas sit outside cost us and hence we are here with Bronze, otherwise the colour of the medal would have been changed."

The Indian team, led by Captain Harmanpreet Singh, delivered a stellar performance, with the skipper himself scoring two crucial goals in the 30th and 33rd minutes. Their victory not only secured the Bronze medal but also solidified India's position as a dominant force in international hockey.

Singh emerged as the leading goal-scorer, netted 10 goals in eight matches, surpassing Australia's Blake Govers, who scored seven goals, by three. PR Sreejesh was also the star of the match, pulling out some memorable and stunning saves.

Meanwhile, Hockey India announced a cash prize of Rs 15 lakh for each player of the men's hockey team and Rs 7.5 lakh for each member of the support staff in recognition of their bronze medal triumph at the 2024 Paris Olympics.