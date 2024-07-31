Paris Olympics 2024: Indian Table Tennis Star Sreeja Akula Reaches Pre-Quarterfinals

Indian table tennis player Sreeja Akula has secured a spot in the pre-quarterfinals of the Olympic Games after a hard-fought 4-2 victory over Singapore’s Jian Zeng in the women’s singles round of 32 on Wednesday.

Akula won the match with scores of 9-11, 12-10, 11-4, 11-5, 12-10, and 12-10. Despite losing the opening game, she mounted a strong comeback to clinch the win in a contest that lasted 51 minutes. Her victory marks an unprecedented achievement in Indian table tennis, as she joins compatriot Manika Batra in the pre-quarters.

Batra had secured her place in the pre-quarterfinals on Monday.