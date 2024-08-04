Paris Olympics 2024: Manu Bhaker to Carry India's Flag at Closing Ceremony

Indian athlete Manu Bhaker created history by winning 2 bronze medals in shooting for 2024. However, she fell short of winning a third medal for the country in 25 m pistol shooting. By winning two medals, Manu Bhaker became the only athlete to win two medals in one Olympic, and the cherry on the top is that she will be the country's flag bearer at the closing ceremony.

As per the ANI report, IOC sources confirmed that Bhaker will be India's female flagbearer, on August 11 while her male counterpart is yet to be confirmed. The distinction Manu Bahker of winning two medals dates back to Norman Pritchard, who achieved this feat at the 1900 Olympics, earning silver in both the men's 200m and the 200m hurdles.

In the Indian sporting landscape, Bhaker now joins the ranks of prominent athletes such as PV Sindhu and Sushil Kumar, who have also won two Olympic medals. Sindhu captured a silver medal in women's singles badminton at the Rio 2016 Olympics, followed by a bronze at the Tokyo 2020 Games. Similarly, wrestler Sushil Kumar claimed bronze in the 2008 Beijing Olympics before securing silver in the 2012 London Games.