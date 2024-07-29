Paris Olympics 2024: Rahul Dravid Attends India vs Argentina Hockey Match (See Pics)

Former India cricket coach Rahul Dravid was seen among the spectators during the India-Argentina men's hockey match at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium on Monday. A picture of Dravid, who stepped down as India’s head coach after their T20 World Cup victory in June, surfaced on social media.

Rahul Dravid in house for Hockey Match 🇮🇳♥️ pic.twitter.com/UJ17wPoafB — The Khel India (@TheKhelIndia) July 29, 2024

Dravid was also present on Sunday to support Indian athletes in their quest for medals. Dravid expressed his enthusiasm for cricket's potential inclusion in the 2028 Olympics. “There is an incredible audience for cricket in the USA. It always felt like cricket should be a part of the Olympics,” Dravid said.

Harmanpreet Singh Secures Draw for India in Hockey

In the men's hockey event, Indian skipper Harmanpreet Singh scored a late goal to help his team hold Argentina to a 1-1 draw in their Pool B match. Lucas Martinez had given Argentina the lead in the 22nd minute. India, who won their opening game against New Zealand 3-2, struggled to break the Argentine defence early on.

India missed several opportunities, including penalty corners, with Harmanpreet being denied by Argentine goalie Santiago. Argentina, which lost to Australia in their previous match, also had chances to extend their lead but failed to capitalize.

In the final quarter, Harmanpreet executed a powerful drag flick to equalize, sparking celebrations among Indian fans. The draw meant both teams shared the points.

India will face Ireland in their third Pool B match on Tuesday.