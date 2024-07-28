Paris Olympics 2024: Shooter Manu Bhaker Wins India's 1st Medal, Wins Bronze

Shooter Manu Bhaker clinched India's first medal of the Paris Olympics 2024, striking bronze in Women's 10m Air Pistol final at the Chatearoux Shooting Center. By doing so, Bhaker scripted history by becoming the first Indian woman to win a medal in shooting at the Olympic games.

Meanwhile, Arjun Babuta and Ramita Jindal also raised India's medal hopes by qualifying for the Men's and Women's 10m Air Rifle finals. Earlier, Rower Balraj Panwar qualified for the quarterfinals of men's single skulls after finishing second in the repechage round.