Paris Olympics 2024: Swapnil Kusale Wins Bronze; India's Medal Tally Reaches 3

Swapnil Kusale won India’s third medal at the Paris Olympics as he won a bronze in 50m rifle 3 Positions event on Thursday. Kusale had qualified for the 50m rifle 3 Positions final after scoring 590-38x in the qualification round.

The 50m rifle 3 Positions final includes three rounds of 15 shots each. After 15 shots in kneeling, prone, and standing positions respectively, the elimination round is conducted.

In 2015, Swapnil Kusale won a gold medal in 50m rifle prone 3 in the junior category in 2015 Asian Shooting Championships in Kuwait.