Paris Olympics 2024: Vinesh Phogat Stuns Gold Medallist Yui Susaki in 50kg Event to Reach Quarter-Finals (Watch Video)
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: August 6, 2024 03:37 PM2024-08-06T15:37:35+5:302024-08-06T15:38:18+5:30
Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat achieved a major upset on Tuesday by defeating four-time world champion and reigning gold medallist ...
Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat achieved a major upset on Tuesday by defeating four-time world champion and reigning gold medallist Yui Susaki of Japan in the 50kg event at the Olympic Games. Phogat, initially trailing 0-2 after conceding penalty points for passivity, staged a remarkable comeback in the final five seconds of the match. She secured three points to win 3-2 against the top seed. This victory is particularly significant for Phogat, who had previously failed to win a medal in her two Olympic appearances.
