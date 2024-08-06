Paris Olympics 2024: Vinesh Phogat Stuns Gold Medallist Yui Susaki in 50kg Event to Reach Quarter-Finals (Watch Video)

Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat achieved a major upset on Tuesday by defeating four-time world champion and reigning gold medallist Yui Susaki of Japan in the 50kg event at the Olympic Games. Phogat, initially trailing 0-2 after conceding penalty points for passivity, staged a remarkable comeback in the final five seconds of the match. She secured three points to win 3-2 against the top seed. This victory is particularly significant for Phogat, who had previously failed to win a medal in her two Olympic appearances.