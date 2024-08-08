Paris Olympics 2024: Wrestler Aman Sehrawat Advances to Men's 57 Kg Freestyle Quarter-Finals

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: August 8, 2024 03:11 PM2024-08-08T15:11:10+5:302024-08-08T15:11:55+5:30

India’s Aman Sehrawat secured a decisive 10-0 victory over North Macedonia’s Vladimir Egorov in the men’s 57 kg freestyle wrestling pre-quarter-final at the Paris 2024 Olympics. With this dominant performance, Sehrawat advanced to the quarter-finals of the competition. He will next take on either Zelimkhan Abakarov or Diamantino Iuna Fafe in the quarter-final later today.

 

 

