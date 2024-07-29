Paris Olympics: Advantage for Satwik-Chirag in group C after German pair withdraws

Paris, July 29 Indian badminton star duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty got an advantage in the group C as their second match against the German pair of Mark Lamsfuss and Marvin Seidel called off after their opponent withdrawn due to injury.

The reigning Asian and Commonwealth Games champions were scheduled to play German pair on Monday. However, Lamfuss pulled out of the tournament due to a knee injury.

"German men’s doubles player Mark Lamsfuss has withdrawn from the Olympic Games Paris 2024 badminton competition due to a knee injury. Lamsfuss’ and teammate Marvin Seidel‘s remaining Group C matches against India’s Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty (Court 3, 8.30am local time, 29 July 2024) and Lucas Corvee/Ronan Labar of France (Court 1, ‘Not Before’ 2.50pm local time, 30 July 2024) will not be played," BWF statement read.

Lamfuss-Seidel’s remaining two Group C matches, including Monday's game, have been cancelled. The German duo’s result against Indonesia’s Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Rian Ardianto, world No. 7 in men’s doubles, has also been deleted as per BWF General Competition Regulations for group stage play.

"Matches on these courts in each respective session have been rescheduled. As per BWF General Competition Regulations for group stage play, the results of all matches played, or yet to be played, involving in Group C are now considered deleted," it added.

After the injury withdrawal, the group C now has three pairs and the top two will qualify for the knockouts.

As per the scenario, if the Indonesians beat the French pair, the Indians will qualify. In case, the French pair wins, clash with Indonesia becomes a must-win for Satwik-Chirag. Whichever pair wins two matches now will top the group.

The Indian duo started their Paris 2024 Olympics men’s doubles campaign with a win against French shuttlers Lucas Corvee and Ronan Labar on Saturday. Satwik-Chirag wrapped up the world No. 40 pair 21-17, 21-14 in 47 minutes.

Satwik-Chirag’s next Group C match will be against the Indonesian pair on July 30 (tomorrow) at 5:30 pm IST.

