Paris Olympics: Aman Sehrawat reaches quarterfinals of men's freestyle 57 kg

Paris [France], August 8 : Indian wrestler Aman Sehrawat made a winning start to his campaign at the ongoing Paris Olympics as he secured a victory in his round of 16 clash of the men's 57 kg freestyle competition on Thursday.

Aman defeated former European champion Vladimir Egorov by 10-0 in the first round to reach the quarterfinals. The QFs are scheduled for 4:20 PM.

Also, Anshu Malik, action for the women's 57 kg freestyle category against USA's Helen Maroulis, lost by 2-7.

Coming to Indian wrestling at the Paris Olympics, World Championships medalist Vinesh Phogat on Thursday announced her retirement from wrestling following her disqualification in the 50 kg freestyle wrestling final at the Paris Olympics.

Phogat had advanced to the gold medal bout by defeating Cuba's Yusneylis Guzman Lopez 5-0 in the semi-finals on Tuesday night.

She was set to compete against the United States' Sarah Ann Hildebrandt for the gold medal but was disqualified on Wednesday for breaching the weight limit.

Phogat also appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) following her disqualification on Wednesday.

According to an IOA source, Phogat has requested the CAS to award her the silver medal. The verdict is expected on Thursday.

Nisha Dahiya's Paris Olympics campaign met an unfortunate end as she succumbed to North Korea's Pak Sol Gum in the quarterfinals of the women's 68 kg competition on Monday.

Nisha faced an 8-10 loss to Sol Gum. At one point, she was leading by 8-2, but she faced an injury and had to take some medical timeouts. Sol Gum took full advantage of her opponent's injury and made a comeback which was just good enough to help her win the match.

In the round of 16, Nisha defeated Tetiana Sova by 6-4 at the Champs de Mars Arena. Nisha could just make it to the quarterfinals in her debut Olympics.

