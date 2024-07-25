Paris Olympics: Assam Olympic Association organises signature campaign as Lovlina Borgohain competes for gold

Guwahati (Assam) [India], July 25 : The Assam Olympic Association (AOA) organized a special signature campaign on Thursday to send best wishes to Khel Ratna Lovlina Borgohain, the ace boxing sensation from a remote village in Golaghat, as she competes for gold in the upcoming Summer Olympics in Paris.

The event witnessed scores of people signing on a flex wall and sending their best wishes to the ace boxer, who secured a bronze medal in Tokyo 2020 Olympics in welterweight category.

The event was attended by Pijush Hazarika, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs; Water Resources; Information & Public Relations, Social Justice, Govt of Assam; the Arjuna Awardee Monalisa Barooah Mehta; the General Secretary of AOA, Lakhya Konwar; the Secretary General, Boxing Federation of India, Hemanta Kalita among others dignitaries including sportspersons, support staff, & others.

Speaking on the occasion, Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika said that, it is a moment of great pride for all of us in Assam that a girl from a remote village in Golaghat has been able to compete at the world stage and to have won an Olympic Medal for the country.

"Till Lovlina, Assam did not have an Olympic Champion but today, thanks to her brilliant effort, we have a medal. This is a matter of great pride for people of Assam. Today, we have got together here to send our best wishes to this boxing Ace who is competing again at the Summer Olympics in Paris. I extend my heartiest wish and best of luck to Lovlina Borgohain, who I am sure will give befitting fight to win the elusive Gold for the country. I pray to Maa Kamakhya for her success. I'm 100% confident that Lovlina will secure a medal. But, in sports, there may be change in friction of a second. Whatever it may be, we must stand with our athletes and support them in every way possible. Lets join to send our love, wishes and support to our athletes as they fight hard to win laurels for the country," Pijush Hazarika said.

The event also witnessed felicitation of Sanjana Baruah from Jorhat who became the first Indian to become a Jury Member in the Shooting segment in the upcoming Paralympics.

Renowned Swimmer Elvis Ali Hazarika was also felicitated when Hazarika shared his plans to cross the Gulf of Gonsk in Poland, known for its freezing water, as he aims to become the first Indian to successfully complete this.

Adding further, Hazarika said, "There was a time, 15 to 20 years ago, when we, the countrymen, used to lament at the lack, or worse, absence, of any medal in the Olympics. This has changed under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who provided an ecosystem that would support and encourage the players in the country. Today, we have reasonable hope that India, with its strong 117-member team, will win medals and give a befitting fight in all its events. This has been made possible due to important steps taken by the government to develop the sporting ecosystem of the country."

"I also thank the Union Minister and President of Assam Olympic Association, Sarbananda Sonowal for his pursuit to provide all possible support to our athletes in their quest to win for the country. Our Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, is also providing all kinds of support for the promotion and propagation of sports, which has created a healthy sporting environment in the state. We have a great team of support, managerial and policymakers that are working tirelessly for the elevation of sports and sporting talents of the state to rise and shine in the national and international level," Hazarika said

During the programme, an audio video presentation by the Assam Olympic Association was shown to the august audience to showcase the journey of India in the Olympics as well as highlighting prospects of the India in the upcoming Summer Olympics in Paris. Another audio video presentation on Lovlina Borgohain was also shown, which shared her journey on becoming a world class Olympian and sportsperson from Assam.

Speaking on the occasion, Arjuna Monalisa Barooah Mehta, said, "This is a wonderful gesture by the Assam Olympic Association to encourage our athletes as well as other budding sporting talents of the future. Not only will it act as a morale booster to our hardworking athletes but it will also encourage our Grassroot talent to take inspiration from this. Lovlina Borgohain has given Assam its first Olympic medal, an elusive honour for the people of the state. She is our pride and we must stand behind her completely as she fight at the top stage of world sports, the Olympics.

"I extend my best wishes to Lovlina and wish her all the best for a wonderful experience at the Olympics. I am sure her stupendous performance at the Olympics will further encourage our youngsters as they get groomed for the future. I am also happy that the government, both at centre and state, are extending all kinds of support for the benefit of the athletes and this has helped improve the sporting atmosphere in the country," Arjuna Monalisa Barooah Mehta added.

Speaking on the occasion, Lakhya Konwar said, "After a century, Paris is organizing the Olympics, which makes this apex event of sports, a historic moment. It is our good luck that a girl from Assam, Lovlina Borgohain, is competing in these games as she aims to improve her performance in the Tokyo Olympics. I must also congratulate another girl from Assam, Pranamika Bora, who is on the support staff of the Indian contingent as a coach mentor. The 117 members of India are competing in 16 disciplines and we have a huge chance to win a record number of medals in these games.

"Our young and budding athletes must learn from this event. Even for those events, where India is not competing, our athletes must try and learn the best practices that the top athletes of the world. Today, in this august gathering, it is a great moment that all of us has gathered here to extend our best wishes to Lovlina Borgohain, who, I know, will give a tremendous performance and I hope it will help her win Gold, bringing laurels for the people of India and Assam," Lakhya Konwar added.

