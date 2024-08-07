Paris Olympics: Australian hockey player Tom Craig arrested for alleged drug purchase

Paris, Aug 7 Australian hockey player Tom Craig was arrested in Paris for allegedly attempting to buy cocaine. The arrest was confirmed by the Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) on Wednesday.

Tom Craig, 28, was detained by French police after they observed what they described as a drug transaction in a trendy Parisian neighbourhood known for its theatres and shopping. The incident occurred in the city’s ninth arrondissement, an area bustling with nightlife and cultural activities.

“Australian hockey team member is in custody after being arrested in Paris on August 6th,” the AOC stated in a release. “No charges have been laid. The AOC is continuing to make inquiries and arrange support for the team member.”

Tom Graig is a forward with the Australia team and had scored one goal through a penalty corner in the Paris Olympics.

The 2004 Olympic Games gold medallists Australia qualified for the quarterfinals in the men's hockey competition at the Paris Olympics after finishing third in Pool B following their first defeat to India in 52 years at the Olympic Games. Ranked sixth in the World before the Olympics, the Kookaburras lost to World No.1 the Netherlands in the last-eight stage and crashed out of the event.

