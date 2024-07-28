Paris Olympics: Balraj Panwar qualifies for men's single sculls quarterfinals after finishing 2nd in repechage

Paris, July 28 Indian rower Balraj Panwar progressed to the quarterfinals of the men's single sculls after finishing second in the repechage round at the Paris Olympics on Sunday.

He finished with a timing of 7:12.41s in repechage 2 to get a spot in the quarterfinals. Monaco's Quentin Antognelli finished first, clocking 7:10.00s.

Panwar will now participate in Quarterfinal 4 from which the first three placed rowers will qualify for the semifinals.

Earlier on Saturday, he finished fourth in heat 1 and missed the direct qualification to the quarters after coming behind New Zealand's Thomas Mackintosh (6:55.92), Stefanos Ntouskos (7:01.79) and Abdelkhalek Elbanna (7:05.06), respectively.

Panwar had won a bronze medal in the Asian and Oceanian Olympic Qualification Regatta in Korea and finished fourth at the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

