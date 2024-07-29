Paris Olympics: Britain's Tom Daley wins his fifth Olympic medal

Paris [France], July 29 : British diver Tom Daley secured his fifth Olympic medal on Monday as he won a silver in the men's synchronized 10m platform diving in which he paired with Noah Williams.

Daley first competed in the Olympics when he was only 14. Since his debut in Beijing Olympics in 2008, he has won five Olympic medals. He is the first diver from Great Britain to achieve this feat.

He won gold medal in Tokyo 2020.

Daley and Williams delivered six good dives to win the silver medal. They were edged out by China's Yang Hao and Lian Junjie. The duo put pressure on China's pair but could not outclass them.

The arena erupted with cheers after Daley and Williams scored an impressive 93.96 in their fourth dive. The Chinese pair responded with an outstanding 95.88 in their subsequent attempt.

The British pair finished with 463.44 points. Tom Daley's medals include three bronze, a gold besides a silver.

Great Britain won their first gold medal at the Olympics in final showjumping stage at Chateau de Versailles.

Ros Canter, Laura Collett, and Tom McEwen triumphed in the team eventing competition.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor