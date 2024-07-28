Paris Olympics: Canada women's football team docked six points for spying scandal; three coaches banned

Paris, July 28 Canada’s women's football team has been handed a six-point deduction at the Paris Olympics and three members of its coaching staff were banned for one year each on Saturday amidst a drone spying scandal. They were allegedly caught using drones to spy on opponent New Zealand’s practice sessions before their opening game on Wednesday.

“Following disciplinary proceedings opened against the Canadian Soccer Association (CSA), and its officials Beverly Priestman, Joseph Lombardi and Jasmine Mander, the Chairman of the FIFA Disciplinary Committee decided to refer the case directly to the FIFA Appeal Committee in accordance with article 56.3 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code (FDC),” FIFA said in a statement on Saturday.

“This decision was taken due to the possibility that the outcome of the proceedings affects the development of the ongoing Women’s Olympic Football Tournament - Games of the XXXIII Olympiad Paris 2024 Final Competition (OFT) and with the aim to safeguard the respondents’ rights,” it added.

FIFA found the Canadian Soccer Association (CSA) in ‘violation of article 13 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code and article 6.1 of the XXXIII Olympiad Paris 2024 Final Competition (OFT),’ which led to them handing out the punishment they deemed just.

“CSA: an automatic deduction of six points from the Canadian Soccer Association’s Women’s representative team’s standing in Group A of the OFT, and a fine of CHF 200,000, and Beverly Priestman, Joseph Lombardi and Jasmine Mander: each official suspended from taking part in any football-related activity for a period of one year.”

Despite the scandal, Canada won their opening game against New Zealand 2-1 which means they now sit at -3 points and last in Group A. Despite the point deduction, Canada still have an outside chance of qualifying and will face France in their second group game on Monday (IST).

“CSA was found responsible for failing to respect the applicable FIFA regulations in connection with its failure to ensure the compliance of its participating officials of the OFT with the prohibition on flying drones over any training sites,” it concluded.

