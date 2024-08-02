Paris Olympics: Carlos Alcaraz advances to final after beating Felix Auger-Aliassime

Paris [France], August 2 : Star Spanish tennis player Carlos Alcaraz advanced to the final of the men's singles tennis event by beating Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime in the semi-final at the Paris Olympics on Friday.

Alcaraz won 6-1, 6-1 in straight sets against Felix Auger-Aliassime at the Court Philippe Chatrier.

The Spaniard displayed his best show of the season in the semi-final match and became the youngest player to reach the men's singles gold medal match.

After winning the match, Alcaraz said that it was a special moment for him to reach the final of the event.

"It's going to be a really special moment for me, in my life, in my career, so I'm going to try and enjoy this moment because it's going to be really difficult. It's going to be difficult, but it's going to be special... I will try to be focused on myself and try not to hear all this, all the fans, all the people that say 'I'm going to win'. I just want to give 100 per cent my best tennis and hopefully I reach my goal to get the gold," Alcaraz was quoted by ATP as saying.

Earlier in the quarterfinal match, former World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz won against United States' Tommy Paul in the Paris Olympics on Thursday.

The Spaniard won the match 6-3, 7-6(7) against the American. His semifinal clash will be against either Norway's Casper Ruud or Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime.

Alcaraz won the first set easily where he outclassed Paul 6-3. But in the second set, he was trailing 2-5 against his opponent and went on to win the game in the tie-breaker which ended with a scoreline of 7-6.

There is a possibility that Alcaraz could face Serbia's Novak Djokovic if both of them manage to win their remaining clashes in the ongoing mega event.

