Paris Olympics 2024: CAS Likely to Hear Vinesh Phogat's Appeal Against Disqualification

Paris, Aug 8: The Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) is likely to accept Vinesh Phogat's hear against her disqualification from the Paris Olympics 50kg women's wrestling gold medal bout. The Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) is likely to accept Vinesh Phogat's protest, decision might be announced by evening, sources told IANS.

The decision might be announced by this evening, the source added. Vinesh has appealed against her Olympic disqualification with the CAS and has demanded a joint silver medal in the 50kg weight category. The 29-year-old wrestler lost the chance to fight for the gold medal after she was disqualified for being overweight in the morning weigh-in on Wednesday following her stupendous performance on Tuesday when she stunned the unbeaten Yui Susaki of Japan in her opening bout.

She had kept awake and worked hard along with her coach, support staff and Indian contingent's chief medical officer all night to shed weight that she had gained to replenish the vital fluids lost in the three bouts and get to 50 kg but to no avail and she turned out overweight by just 100 gms. Vinesh was so dehydrated by her efforts that she has to be admitted to the polyclinic in the Games Village for IV drips.

