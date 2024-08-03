Paris Olympics: Deepika Kumari advances to quarterfinals after beating Germany's Michelle Kroppen

Paris [France], August 3 : Indian archer Deepika Kumari advanced to the quarterfinals of the individual women's archery event at the ongoing Paris Olympics after beating Michelle Kroppen of Germany in the Round of 16 bout on Saturday.

Deepika won 6-4 (2-0, 1-1, 2-0, 0-2, 1-1) against her German opponent in the Round of 16 match at the Les Invalides.

The Indian archer started with a dominating performance as she won the first 27-24. In the second set, Deepika got hits of 10, 8 and 9. While her German opponent displayed a consistent performance and hit three consecutive 9s.

Deepika made a comeback and won the third set to take a 5-1 in the match. The Indian archer failed to showcase a consistent performance and lost the fourth set. However, Deepika tied the fifth set to make her place in the quarterfinals.

Earlier in the day, India shooter Manu Bhaker finished fourth in the women's 25m pistol shooting event at the ongoing Paris Olympics on Saturday.

Manu came close to becoming the first Indian to win three medals at the Summer Games, however, the 22-year-old missed the chance after finishing in fourth place in the women's 25m pistol shooting event.

Manu's voyage came to an end when she was pitted in a shoot-off against the former world record holder Veronika Major of Hungary as they were tied at 28 points.

Jiin Yang of South Korea secured the top spot to clinch the gold medal. Camille Jedrzejewski of France had to settle for second place. Meanwhile, Hungary's Veronika Major finished in third place.

Currently, the Indian contingent has won three bronze medals at the Paris Olympics and all of them came in shooting.

