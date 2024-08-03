Paris Olympics: Deepika storms into QFs of women's individual archery, Bhajan bows out

Paris, Aug 3 Deepika Kumari stormed into the quarterfinals of the women's individual archery with 6-4 win against Germany's Kroppen Michelle in the Paris Olympics 2024. Meanwhile, Bhajan Kaur lost 5-6 against Indonesia's Choirunisa Diananda in the shoot-off round.

The 30-year-old Deepika raced to a 5-1 lead after winning the first and third sets. However, the German archer forced the fifth set. Deepika's second arrow in the decider hit the bullseye, tying the set as she won the match

She'll be back in action at Les Invalides at 5:09 pm on Saturday in the final eight.

Throughout the contest, Bhajan pursued her Indonesian adversary. In the fourth set tiebreaker, Bhajan arrowed a key 10 on her final stroke to force a shootout. Bhajan, 18, fired an eight in the one-shot decider, while Choirunisa scored nine to advance to the quarterfinals.

Earlier in the event, Bhajan defeated Indonesian Syifa Nurafifah Kamal (round of 64) and Polish Wioleta Myszor (round of 32).

