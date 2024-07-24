Paris Olympics: Drone spy scandal ahead of Canada vs New Zealand women's football tie

Paris, July 24 Controversy erupted ahead of the Opening Ceremony of the Paris Olympics with the chief coach of Canada's women's football and two support staff being flown back home for allegedly using a drone to spy on one of their rivals.

The coach of the Canadian women's football team Beverly Priestman won't be in the dugout when her side plays New Zealand in its opening match in the football tournament as she along with two members of her coaching staff has been sent home after being accused of flying a drone over one of their rival's training sessions.

Priestman's assistant, Jasmine Mander and uncredited analyst, Joseph Lombardi have been sent home, while the Canadian Olympic Committee admitted that Mander received a scouting report on New Zealand drawn up by Lombardi, reports Xinhua.

That has seen Priestman "voluntarily withdraw" from coaching Canada in Thursday's game, which is due to be played in St Etienne.

"I first and foremost want to apologise to the players and staff at New Zealand Football and to the players on Team Canada. This does not represent the values that our team stands for," said the coach, adding she was "ultimately responsible" for the actions of her assistants.

The Canadian Olympic Committee has issued a statement saying they "stand for fair play" and are "shocked" by events, while the New Zealand Olympic Committee has lodged a formal complaint with the IOC integrity unit and asked for a "full review."

