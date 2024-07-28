Paris Olympics: 'Felt like a practice match', says Sindhu after easy win over Maldivian opponent

Paris, July 28 Indian ace shuttler PV Sindhu started her campaign on a high note as defeated her Maldivian opponent Fathimath Abdul Razzaq in the opening group stage match of the Paris Olympics at Porte de la Chapelle Arena on Sunday.

After the 21-9, 21-6 win over Razzaq, the two-time Olympic medallist said it felt like a practice match but admitted that she gave easy points to her opponent.

"I was confident, having played with her before, so I knew how she plays. It felt like a practice match, but I didn't want to take it easy. I took the lead and wanted to get used to the court for a while. I gave away a few points and we had some rallies. Ultimately, it was a comfortable win for me," Sindhu told JioCinema.

The 29-year-old will take on Estonia's Kristin Kuuba in her next clash on Wednesday. The experienced shuttler said making a comeback after an injury was physically and mentally challenging for her.

"It's quite challenging, both physically and mentally. It was crucial for me to stay positive and prepare myself physically, especially since I was injured at the beginning of the year. I gradually started my recovery in February. Injuries can leave you feeling uncertain and mentally unbalanced, but my support staff and the people around me kept me motivated. I'm grateful to Prakash Sir, Agus (Agus Dwi Santoso), my entire support staff, and my parents for their support," she said.

She further elaborated on her relationship with her mentor, Prakash Padukone, and the influence he has had on her game.

"I believe every day is a learning experience. One can’t get complacent, even if they have won everything. Prakash Sir has been incredibly helpful; he's a legend with a lot of experience, so he understands my game and my mistakes. He always offers his perspective. It's great that I now train in Bangalore, where he's always available. I'm very thankful to have him as my mentor—he constantly advises me on what is needed on the court. I strive to rectify my mistakes and come back stronger," Sindhu said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor