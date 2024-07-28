Paris Olympics: HS Prannoy wins in men's badminton singles Group K match after beating Fabian Roth

Paris [France], July 28 : Star India shuttler HS Prannoy clinched a massive win over Germany's Fabian Roth in the men's singles Group K match at the ongoing Paris Olympics on Sunday.

HS Prannoy defeated his Germany opponent in straight games. The Indian badminton player won 21-18, 21-12 over Fabian. The match lasted for 45 minutes.

While the unseeded Roth had a three-point lead in the latter stages of the first game, Prannoy bounced back to take the lead. The Indian badminton player, meanwhile, led throughout the second game, asserting his dominance at La Chapelle Arena.

Prannoy will take on Vietnam's Le Duc Phat in his final Group K fixture on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, India bagged its first medal at the Paris Olympics after ace shooter Manu Bhaker sealed a bronze medal in the 10 Metre Women's Air Pistol event.

The 22-year-old became the first Indian woman to win a medal in shooting at the Olympics.

Bhaker brought India's first medal in the ongoing mega event as she won a bronze medal with a score of 221.7.

It was a redemption arc for Manu after her pistol malfunctioned at the Tokyo Olympics. She made history by becoming the first Indian woman in 20 years to reach a shooting final in an individual event of the Olympics since Suma Shirur in 2004.

South Korea's Ye Jin clinched the gold medal with an Olympic record of 243.2 points. Her compatriot, Kim Yeji, settled for silver with 241.3 points.

On the opening day, Bhaker finished third in the qualification round of Women's 10 Metre Air Pistol to qualify for the final at the ongoing Paris Olympics on Saturday. While Rhythm Sangwan failed to make her place in the final after finishing in 15th place.

