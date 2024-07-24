Paris Olympics: 'I am attacked because I am black', German flag bearer Dennis Schroder speaks on racism

Paris, July 24 The 2023 FIBA World Champions, Germany, are set to continue their dominance on the international stage at the Paris Olympics. Basketball team captain Dennis Schroder, who was named as the country’s flag bearer, spoke out how he has dealt with racism for most of his career.

"I am attacked because I am black, my wife Ellen because she is with a black man. But there is one thing that is important for me to emphasise. I don't just see myself in the role of flag bearer because I am black and can therefore make a statement against racism. I also see it as an award for the achievements of the national basketball team in recent years," said Dennis to German outlet Spiegel Sport.

The FIBA World Champions will not have an easy task ahead of them in the Olympics as they face a number of NBA stars all of whom will be playing for their country, in the likes of Lebron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Stephen Curry, to name a few.

"My mother is from Gambia and came to Germany as an immigrant. And with all the xenophobia and openly racist slogans on the Internet and on the streets, it is a strong sign that someone like me is allowed to carry the German flag," he added.

Schroder went on to speak about one of his biggest inspirations, Dirk Nowitzki, who is often hailed as the greatest European to play in the NBA. Dirk was the flag bearer for the German National Team at the 2008 Olympics.

"I still remember sitting in front of the television in 2008 and watching Dirk Nowitzki carry the German flag in Beijing. Even then, I found it incredibly touching and thought to myself: This is the highest level of appreciation an athlete can receive. Now I can represent my country with all its values. Not a given in these times," concluded the Brooklyn Nets Point Guard.

Germany open their basketball campaign on Saturday against Japan and Schroder’s former Lakers teammate Rui Hachimura before they face Brazil and then end their Group Stage campaign against hosts France, who will have the young phenom Victor Wembanyama.

