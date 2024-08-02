Paris Olympics: India beat Australia in hockey for first time at a mega event since 1972

Paris, Aug 2 A double strike by skipper Harmanpreet Singh helped the Indian men's hockey team prevail over Australia 3-2 for the first time in the Olympics since 1972 here at Yves-du-Manoir Stadium on Friday. The Indian men's hockey team had last defeated Australia in the Olympics in Munich in 1972 when Mukhbain Singh scored a hat-trick in the 3-1 victory. It was also India's first win over Australia in the Olympics on an artificial turf.

For India, drag-flicker Harmanpreet converted a short corner and a penalty corner after Abhishek had netted the first goal of the match in the 12th minute. Meanwhile, Thomas Craig and Blake Govers found the back of the net for the Aussies.

The Indian team looked completely different on the field from the start of play on Friday. They were making inroads in the Australian circle and Shamsher Sigh even had a shot on goal in the third minute which was saved by goalkeeper Andrew Charter.

However, Australia also had a couple of shots on the target on PR Sreejesh's post and the veteran saved them all to avoid an early deficit.

In the 12th minute, Abhishek scored for India with an electric reserve flick to give an early lead before Harmanpreet doubled it in the next minute, converting a penalty corner.

India's 2-0 healthy lead gave them the upper hand on the pitch with the forwards eager to make it big in the second quarter. However, it was Australia's Thomas Craig who scored the first goal for them in the 25th minute on a penalty corner to return with the scoreline of 2-1 at half-time.

The third quarter also went India's way as they extended their lead to two goals with Harmanpreet's second goal on the penalty corner in the 32nd minute. Australia tried to reduce their deficit but failed to do so against India's solid defensive wall.

In the final quarter of the match, Australia looked aggressive on the field and were searching desperately for goals, but the Indian defenders and midfielders read them well and minimised the threat. In the 55th minute, Australia earned a penalty corner and Blake Govers converted it to reduce the lead to only one goal. Despite constant attacks from the Australian team, India managed to win the match 3-2 on the final hooter.

With 10 points in five matches, India finished second in the Pool B and will play in the quarterfinal on Sunday, August 4.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor