Paris Olympics: India draw a blank in men’s 20km race walk

Paris, Aug 1 Indian runners Vikash Singh, ranked 30th and Paramjeet Singh Bisht 37th as India drew a blank in the men’s 20km race walk, a medal event, at the Paris Olympics, here at the Trocadero on Thursday.

Vikash was the fastest among the three Indian athletes racing in the event, clocking 1:22:36. The 28-year-old had finished fifth in the event at the Asian Games last year.

Another Indian Paramjeet, on his Olympic debut, clocked 1:23:48. However, national record holder Akshdeep Singh did not finish as he bowed out after just 6 kilometres.

India have not won a medal in the 20km race walk event at the Olympics.

Ecuador's Brian Daniel Pintado won the gold medal. Brazil’s Caio Bonfim and Spaniard Alvaro Martin took silver and bronze medals, respectively.

The 2023 world medallist Pintado upgraded his world silver to Olympic gold, finishing in 1:18:55. This was the first medal for an Ecuadorian athlete in Paris.

Brazil's Caoi Bonfim took silver with 1:19:09, while Spain's Alvaro Martin followed closely behind at 1:19:11 to take bronze.

