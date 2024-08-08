Paris Olympics: India wrestler Aman Sehrawat set to play for bronze in men's 57kg event

Paris [France], August 8 : India grappler Aman Sehrawat is set to play for bronze in men's 57kg event after bowing out to Japan's Rei Higuchi in the semi-finals.

He was ousted by the Japanese completely in the bout, and within a blink of an eye, the match concluded. Higuchi moved into the gold medal match with a 10-0 win by technical superiority. Following the defeat, Aman still has a shot at the bronze medal.

Aman stormed into the semi-finals to have a chance of competing for the medal with a technical superiority 12-0 win over Albania's Zelimkhan Abakanov.

He got his first point in the bout due to passivity from the Albanian wrestler. He went on to complete a takedown to take a 3-0 lead in the first period.

In the second period, he outplayed Abakanov with his remarkable skillset to storm into the final four.

Earlier on Thursday, Aman defeated former European champion Vladimir Egorov by a technical superiority 10-0 win in the first round to reach the quarter-finals.

However, it wasn't sunshine for all the wrestlers at the Paris Olympics. Vinesh Phogat was disqualified before the 50 kg freestyle wrestling final at the Paris Olympics after breaching the weight limit.

She announced her retirement from wrestling following her disqualification in the 50 kg freestyle wrestling final.

Anshu Malik, who featured in the women's 57 kg freestyle category, lost to USA's Helen Maroulis by 2-7.

Nisha Dahiya's Paris Olympics campaign met an unfortunate end as she succumbed to North Korea's Pak Sol Gum in the quarter-finals of the women's 68 kg event.

Nisha faced an 8-10 loss to Sol Gum. At one point, she was leading by 8-2, but she faced an injury and had to take some medical timeouts. Sol Gum took full advantage of her opponent's injury and made a comeback, which helped her prevail over Nisha.

Antim Panghal lost to Zeynep Yetgil of Turkey in the women's 53 kg freestyle round of 16 bout. The Turkish wrestler, a U23 European championship bronze medallist, won on technical superiority.

