Paris Olympics: India wrestler Reetika storms into women's 76kg freestyle quarter-finals in style

Paris [France], August 10 : India wrestler Reetika Hooda stormed into the quarterfinals with a 12-2 technical superiority win in the women's 76kg freestyle event at the Paris Olympics.

Reetika dazzled in the bout, played on an aggressive note and got her grip around Bernadett. She brought down her opponent and got two points. While still in an attacking position, Reetika seized the opportunity and converted it into four.

Bernadett tried to script a comeback after she got hold of Reetika's thigh and pinned her down to take two points. However, she failed to roll Reetika over and settled for just two points.

Reetika retaliated with an aggressive move to take down Bernadett and take a 6-2 advantage. She earned consecutive points after getting a hold of Bernadett's stomach, flinging the Hungarian to her back.

She put the final nail in the coffin by taking away the final two points to storm into the next round with a 12-2 win by technical superiority.

Reetika will be in action later in the day against Kyrgyzstan's Aiperi Medet Kyzy. She will eye India's second medal in wrestling at the Paris Olympics.

On Friday, Indian grappler Aman Sehrawat beat Puerto Rico's Darian Cruz to clinch the bronze medal in the 57 kg freestyle wrestling event.

The 21-year-old Indian wrestler clinched a 13-5 victory over Puerto Rico's Darian Cruz to clinch the bronze medal. Aman brought India's first wrestling medal in his debut Olympic Games.

Aman Sehrawat becomes the 7th Indian wrestler to medal at the Olympics. The Puerto Rican started with a dominating move by getting hold of Aman's single leg and taking him out of the blue zone to win the first point.

However, Aman made a comeback and targeted Darian's shoulders to put him outside the blue zone to get two points. Darian Toi got hold of Aman's legs, winning two points and taking the lead.

