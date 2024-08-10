Paris Olympics: India wrestler Reetika suffers heartbreaking loss in women's 76kg freestyle quarter-finals

Paris [France], August 10 : India wrestler Reetika Hooda suffered a heartbreaking loss at the Paris Olympics in the women's 76kg freestyle quarter-finals on Saturday.

While facing Kyrgyzstan's Aiperi Medet Kyzy, Reetika opened her account with a passivity point after Kyrgyzstan's wrestler didn't attack enough in the first round.

Kyzy brought the scoreline back to parity after Reetika was warned about passivity and failed to win a point in 30 seconds.

Reetika pushed for victory in a last-gasp attempt to get a double thigh hold, but her attempt was unsuccessful and she endured a loss by 1-1 on criteria.

Earlier in the day, Reetika dazzled in the bout, played on an aggressive note and got her grip around Bernadett. She brought down her opponent and got two points. While still in an attacking position, Reetika seized the opportunity and converted it into four.

Bernadett tried to script a comeback after she got hold of Reetika's thigh and pinned her down to take two points. However, she failed to roll Reetika over and settled for just two points.

Reetika retaliated with an aggressive move to take down Bernadett and take a 6-2 advantage. She earned consecutive points after getting a hold of Bernadett's stomach, flinging the Hungarian to her back.

She put the final nail in the coffin by taking away the final two points to storm into the next round with a 12-2 win by technical superiority.

India's sole medal in wrestling at the Paris Olympics came on Friday after grappler Aman Sehrawat beat Puerto Rico's Darian Cruz to clinch the bronze medal in the 57 kg freestyle wrestling event.

The 21-year-old Indian wrestler clinched a 13-5 victory over Puerto Rico's Darian Cruz to clinch the bronze medal. Aman brought India's first wrestling medal in his debut Olympic Games.

Aman Sehrawat became the 7th Indian wrestler to win a medal at the Olympics. The Puerto Rican started with a dominating move by getting hold of Aman's single leg and taking him out of the blue zone to win the first point.

However, Aman made a comeback and targeted Darian's shoulders to put him outside the blue zone to get two points. Darian Toi got hold of Aman's legs, won two points, and took the lead.

After the end of the first three minutes of the game, Aman once again took the lead in the bronze medal bout.

With only 37 seconds remaining in the match, Aman won two more points and had the chance to clinch a victory with technical superiority.

