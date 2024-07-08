Paris Olympics: IOA elevates Gagan Narang as Chef-de-Mission to replace Mary Kom

New Delhi, July 8 London Olympics bronze medallist shooter Gagan Narang has been elevated as the Chef-de-Mission (CDM) of the Indian contingent for the upcoming Olympic Games in Paris, starting on July 26. Initially tasked with overseeing India's operations at the shooting range -- which will be far from the main venues, Narang has been named as a replacement for boxing legend MC Mary Kom, who had relinquished the opportunity due to some personal reasons.

Narang won a bronze medal in the 10m Air Rifle event in London in 2012. Last year, he was one of the senior officials of the Indian contingent at the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou.

Shiva Keshavan, India's first-ever representative at the Winter Olympics, is the Deputy Chef-de-Mission of the contingent.

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has also announced P.V Sindhu as the female flag-bearer alongside Achanta Sharath Kamal during the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games in Paris on July 26.

IOA President Dr. P.T Usha on Monday said the 41-year-old Narang’s elevation from Deputy Chef-de-Mission’s position was an automatic choice in the wake of Mary Kom’s withdrawal.

“I was looking for an Olympic medalist to lead our contingent and my young colleague is an apt replacement for Mary Kom,” Usha was quoted as saying in a release on Monday.

“I am also delighted to announce that India’s only woman to win two Olympic medals, PV Sindhu, as the female Flag-bearer alongside Table Tennis ace A.

Sharath Kamal in the opening ceremony,” Dr. Usha said. “I am confident that our athletes are well prepared to deliver the best results for India in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

The IOA had initially announced Mary Kom as the CDM and Gagan Narang, a member of the executive committee of the IOA, as the deputy CDM while naming Sharath Kamal as the flag-bearer.

A few days after the announcement, Mary Kom expressed her inability to take up the responsibility. The IOA seemed to have mulled on a replacement for many days before deciding to promote Narang to the post.

The Chef-de-Misson is the overall leader of the Indian contingent at the Olympics.

