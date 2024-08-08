Paris Olympics: IOA to fly back wrestler Antim Panghal, support staff after disciplinary breach

Paris [France], August 8 : The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) decided to fly wrestler Antim Panghal and her support staff back due to a disciplinary breach during the ongoing Summer Games after she gave her Olympic Village accreditation to her sister.

In a statement, the IOA announced that Antim and her support staff had breached disciplinary rules, as reported by the French authorities.

"The Indian Olympic Association has decided to fly wrestler Antim and her support staff back after a disciplinary breach was brought to IOA's notice by the French authorities," the IOA stated.

The French authorities complained to the IOA after Antim Panghal gave her accreditation to her sister to help her enter the Olympic Games Village. The IOA confirmed that the Indian wrestler and her support staff will be sent back to India.

"Antim Panghal gave her accreditation to her sister to help her enter the Games Village on her accreditation. French authorities complained to the IOA, and that's why she will be sent back to India with her support staff," the statement added.

Earlier in the day, Antim Panghal lost to Zeynep Yetgil of Turkey in the women's 53 kg freestyle round of 16 bout at the ongoing Summer Games. The Turkish wrestler, a U23 European championship bronze medallist, won on technical superiority, as per Olympics.com.

In a big blow to India's medal hopes from the wrestling arena, grappler Vinesh Phogat was disqualified from the 50 kg women's wrestling event for breaching the weight mark on Wednesday. Vinesh was scheduled to take on the United States' Sarah Ann Hildebrandt in the gold medal match.

Vinesh Phogat had entered the gold medal bout after beating Cuba's Yusneylis Guzman Lopez 5-0 in the semi-finals on Tuesday night.

India has so far won three bronze medals at the Paris Olympics, all in shooting.

