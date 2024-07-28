Paris Olympics: It's a very proud moment personally to me, says Manu's coach Jaspal Rana after bronze win

Chateauroux (France), July 28 It was a "proud moment" for shooting coach Jaspal Singh Rana when Manu Bhaker claimed a bronze medal in the Women's 10m Air Pistol event in the Paris Olympics on Sunday. Manu made history on Sunday by becoming the first Indian woman to win an Olympic medal in shooting and also opened the country's account in the medal tally in Paris. She also ended India's 12-year wait for an Olympic medal in shooting.

With this, the 22-year-old Manu became the fifth Indian shooter to win a medal in the Olympic Games, joining the list of RVS Rathore (2004), Abhinav Bindra (2008), Gagan Narang (2012) and Vijay Kumar (2012), taking India's tally in shooting at the Olympic Games to five medals -- one gold, two silver and two bronze.

"It's a very proud moment personally for me. I am thankful to everyone, who has made things possible especially to Manu, who has gone through a lot after the Tokyo Olympics. (Today) She was calm and composed throughout the match. The qualification round was a big challenge for her and she has practiced many things for mental strength," Jaspal Rana told IANS after the final on Sunday.

"I can't describe the feeling that I am going through after her win. She is the first woman to win medals in shooting, so it's a historic moment for me," said Rana, who has himself faced many setbacks in his shooting career, most notably at the Bangkok Asian Games in 1988 when his pistol got jammed and he could not take his final shot properly and missed a medal.

Three years ago, Manu returned from her maiden Olympics empty-handed, having failed to meet the high expectations placed upon her. Competing in three events, she experienced a series of setbacks, leaving her disheartened and questioning her future in the sport.

In a pivotal moment, Manu decided to reach out to her former coach, Jaspal Rana, despite their public fallout three years ago. The reunion with the decorated tactician and former Asian Games medallist rekindled her passion for shooting. After the two decided to forget the past, Manu and Rana began working together again, reigniting her drive and setting focus on the next big target: the Paris Olympics.

That association resulted in Manu making history on Sunday.

