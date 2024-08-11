Paris Olympics: It's gut-wrenching for Vinesh, entire nation, says Bindra as CAS to give verdict on Aug 13

Paris, Aug 11 Abhinav Bindra, India's first individual gold medallist in the Olympics, on Saturday, said it's 'gut-wrenching' for Vinesh Phogat as she waits for a verdict in her case against her disqualification from the final of the women's 50 kg wrestling at the Paris Olympics.

Vinesh has filed an appeal against the United World Wrestling *UWW) and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) seeking a joint silver medal as she was found only 100 gm overweight weigh-in on the second day after winning three bouts under the age limit.

The ad-hoc division of CAS has extended the time for the Sole Arbitrator Hon. Dr Annabelle Bennett in the Vinesh Phogat vs. United World Wrestling & the International Olympic Committee matter to give a decision till 6:00 p.m. on August 13, 2024, an IOA official said on Saturday.

The reasoned order will be issued at a later date, an official of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) informed IANS on Saturday. The IOA has become part of the case as an impacted party.

"It's gut-wrenching for Vinesh and the entire nation, but that is what life is all about. The matter is with CAS, let's wait for the verdict," said Bindra, who won gold in men's 10m air rifle shooting in the 2008 Olympics in Beijing.

The CAS Ad-Hoc Division has given the contesting parties time till August 11 to make any additional submissions if they so desire.

Earlier on Saturday morning, the Ad-Hoc Division of CAS said it would announce its decision on wrestler Phogat's case at 6:00 pm (9:30 pm IST) on Saturday.

Vinesh has challenged the decision to be disqualified from the 50kg gold medal bout and has knocked on the CAS doors to be awarded a shared silver medal along with Yusneylis Guzman Lopez at the Paris Olympics.

The Sole Arbitrator Dr Annabelle Bennett AC SC (Australia) heard all parties -- applicant Vinesh Phogat, the respondents United World Wrestling and the International Olympic Committee as well as the Indian Olympic Association as an interested party over three hours.

"Vinesh Phogat and United World Wrestling (UWW) International Olympic Committee ("Respondent") and Indian Olympic Association("Interested Party").

Now CAS has given the Sole Arbitrator more time.

The panel has already heard parties, who were accorded an opportunity to file their detailed legal submissions before the hearing and then present oral arguments. It was indicated by the Sole Arbitrator that the operative part of the order may be expected soon, with a detailed order with reasons to follow thereafter.

