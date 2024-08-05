Paris Olympics: I've accomplished way more than my wildest dreams, says US gymnast Simone Biles

Paris, Aug 5 Simone Biles stands at second place in the all-time medals for a women athlete at the Olympics with 11 to her name and is not stressing out about the missed gold medal in the women’s floor exercise final. Biles stated that despite her missing out on the gold medal, the decorated athlete has already won three gold medals in gymnastic events so far, she will be leaving Paris after having ‘accomplished way more than my wildest dreams.’

“I'm not upset about my performance, I'm actually happy, proud and even more excited that it's over, the stress of it. I've accomplished way more than my wildest dreams, not just at this Olympics but in the sport, so I can't be mad at my performances. I'm pretty proud of myself and it's always so exciting to compete," said Biles to reporters in a press conference.

Biles won a silver medal in the women's floor exercise final on Monday which was also her first silver medal in Paris and her 11th overall at the Olympics. Although her routine received a high difficulty score of 6.9, several out-of-bounds stumbles resulted in a penalty of -0.6.

Biles came second with a score of 14.133 behind Rebeca Andrade of Brazil, who scored 14.166. Biles' Team USA teammate Jordan Chiles, 23, took home a bronze medal with a score of 13.766. The silver and bronze medal winners bowed down to Andrade as a gesture of support.

"First, it was an all-black podium so that was super exciting for us but then Jordan was like 'Should we bow to her?' and I was like 'Absolutely'," Biles said. "She's such an excitement to watch. It was just the right thing to do," she added,

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor