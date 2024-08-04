Paris Olympics: Jamaican sprint legend Fraser-Pryce withdraws from 100m with injury

Paris, Aug 4 Jamaican sprint legend Shelly-Ann Fraser Pryce withdrew from her 100m semifinal at the Paris Olympics after sustaining an injury in her final warm-up ahead of the race.

The 37-year-old, a five-time world and two-time Olympic 100m champion, was competing at her final Games before retirement.

Fraser-Pryce sought to secure her fifth consecutive podium finish in the 100m at the Olympic Games, following her runner-up position to teammate Elaine Thompson-Herah in Tokyo three years prior.

The third-fastest woman in history, with a personal best of 10.60, Fraser-Pryce announced her retirement in February, 17 years after her debut on the global stage as part of Jamaica's 4x100m relay team at the 2007 World Championships.

"It is difficult for me to find the words to describe the depth of my disappointment. I know that my supporters share and shoulder this disappointment with me," Fraser-Pryce said in an Instagram post early Sunday morning.

"I am truly blessed to have had the steadfast support of my fans since my Olympic debut in 2008. The support of my fans, my country, and the larger community has rooted me in an immense gratitude that has sustained me throughout my career.

With every step and win, you all have been there for me. My Faith has always affirmed my trust in my journey. Thank you for continuing to be with me today and every day," she further wrote.

The Jamaican athlete may still add to her impressive total of 24 global medals as a member of the women's 4x100m relay team, which secured gold at the Tokyo Games.

Fraser-Pryce has won eight Olympic medals in total, including a third gold with the relay team at Tokyo 2020 in addition to her two 100m triumphs.

Two-time and reigning Olympic champion, Fraser-Pryce's compatriot, Elaine Thompson-Herah, did not make the trip to Paris after suffering an injury in May. That means the women's 100m will have a new champion for the first time since Athens 2004.

