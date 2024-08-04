Paris Olympics: Maheshwari Chauhan, Raiza Dhillon miss out on women's skeet shooting final

Paris [France], August 4 : Indian shooters Maheshwari Chauhan and Raiza Dhillon failed to make it to the cut-off for the final of women's skeet shooting competition at the ongoing Paris Olympics on Sunday.

Maheshwari, the current Asian Games bronze medalist, was in contention to finish among the top six players who got the privilege to play in the medal round at the end of the fourth round. But after three misses during the final round, she slipped to 14th spot with a total of 118/125 points.

Raiza did make up for a bad start on day one of the qualification round on day two, but it was not enough to push her into the top 20 event, finishing in 23rd spot with a score of 113/125 points.

India's Anantjeet Singh Naruka also failed to make it to the men's skeet final.

India have secured three medals in shooting, with all the Paris 2024 medals coming in shooting and all three are bronze.

Manu Bhaker opened the nation's account with a bronze medal in the women's 10m air pistol event, becoming India's first-ever woman shooter to win an Olympic medal in the event.

After that, Sarabjot Singh and Manu won the bronze medal in the 10 m air pistol (mixed team) event, which was India's first-ever medal in team shooting.

On Thursday, Swapnil Kusale won the bronze medal in the men's 50 m rifle 3P event at the Paris Olympics.

Kusale became the first Indian shooter to win a medal in the men's 50 m rifle 3P event.

Following Kusale's historic bronze medal win in the ongoing Paris Olympics, the Indian shooting contingent officially delivered its best-ever performance in Olympics history.

Before this, India's best performance in shooting came at the 2012 London Olympics, with Vijay Kumar getting a silver in the men's 25 m rapid-fire pistol event and Gagan Narang getting a bronze in the men's 10 m air rifle event.

India's first-ever shooting medal was earned by Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore in the men's double trap shooting when he secured a silver at the 2004 Athens Olympics. It was followed by Abhinav Bindra's historic gold medal in men's 10 m air rifle at the Beijing Olympics, which was also the country's first-ever individual gold medal in any sport.

